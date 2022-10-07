CORBIN — Corbin defeated Knox Central, 50-0, Friday night to remain undefeated in our Times-Tribune Game of the Week.
Kade Elam got things started early with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Carter Stewart to give Corbin a 7-0 lead with six minutes left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Elam threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Stewart to bring a score of 14-0 in favor of the Redhounds.
Six minutes later, Stewart ran for 80 yards to give the Redhounds a 21-0 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, Cameron Combs rushed for a 48-yard touchdown to give Corbin a 28-point edge.
Joe Lester gained another touchdown off a 33-yard fumble to begin a running clock with Corbin leading 36-0.
Elam passed a 28-yard touchdown to Stewart to gain another touchdown to extend the Redhound lead to 43-0.
In the final play, Elam passed to Marc Warren to seal the deal 50-0.
With the win, Corbin is now 7-0 on the season. They will look to remain undefeated Oct. 14, when they host Lincoln County.
