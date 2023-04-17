CORBIN — Eric Maguet’s Corbin boys tennis team has been red-hot since spring break, picking up wins over Oneida Baptist, Whitley County, and Lexington Christian Academy.
The Redhounds are 10-1 overall, and unbeaten against regional teams with a 6-0 mark.
Corbin’s number one singles player junior, Quinn Maguet, leads the team with a record of 8-0.
Its number one doubles team of Nate Hill and John Ball are 6-2.
Sophomore Tanner Marcum at No. 2 singles is playing well, garnering a 9-3 record.
Playing No. 2 doubles for the Redhounds are Ben Mynatt and Jacob Frazier, who hold a 7-3 record so far.
The Redhounds are at South Laurel in a big region matchup on Thursday and then travel to George Rogers Clark on Saturday.
