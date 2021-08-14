LEXINGTON — Corbin ran its record to a perfect 2-0 after upending Bryan Station, 3-2, during Saturday’s FCPS Soccer Showcase.
It only took Corbin four minutes to take the lead against the Defenders with Aden Cima assisting Chesney Jacobs's goal to give the Redhounds a 1-0 lead. The score remaining in Corbin’s favor until Bryan Station’s Faustin Mugisha tied the contest at one apiece during the 50th minutes.
The Redhounds answered with a goal in the 63rd minute after a foul in the box and a yellow card on the Defenders’ Wesley Doyle led to Gabe Cima’s goal via a penalty kick, giving his team a 2-1 advantage.
Corbin added another goal during the 73rd minute with Adrian Pataki finding the back of the net. Bryan Station scored the final goal of the game during the 76th minute. The Redhounds will be back in action Thursday at home against district foe North Laurel.
