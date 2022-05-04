CORBIN — Corbin’s boys tennis team improved to 20-2 overall while extending its regional record to 12-0 after recording an 8-1 victory over North Laurel on Tuesday. The Redhounds picked up five wins in singles action along with three wins in doubles play.
Corbin 8, North Laurel 1
Singles
#1 - Nate Hill (C) def. Zaid Salim (NL) 6-1, 6-0
#2 - Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Harrison Schumann (C) 6-2, 6-3
#3 - Daniel Byrley (C) def. Lucas Ball (NL) 8-4
#4 - John Ball (C) def. Jasper Jones (NL) 8-0
#5 - Ben Mynatt (C) def. Derek Vaughn (NL) 8-1
#6 - Jacob Frazier (C) def. Colton Cunagin (NL) 8-6
Doubles
#1 - Quinn Maguet/Dylan Koen (C) def. Salim/Neeraj (NL) 8-0
#2 - Byrley/Ball (C) def. Ball/Vaughn (NL) 8-1
#3 - Mynatt/Frazier (C) def. Jones/Cunigan (NL) 8-4
