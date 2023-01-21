Weather Alert

...Light Freezing Rain Possible Late Tonight into Sunday Morning Mainly Along and North of the Hal Rogers and Highway 80... Light precipitation will gradually overspread eastern Kentucky from southwest to northeast late tonight into Sunday morning. For locations below freezing, especially valleys, it would occur as a period of light freezing rain. This would create a thin glaze of ice, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges, vehicles, and decks. Temperatures will then gradually warm to above freezing at all locations through mid Sunday morning, with the precipitation changing to all rain. Locations along and north of the Hal Rogers Parkway and Highway 80 corridor will see a better chance of some glazing, with only isolated instances of glazing occurring closer to the Tennessee border.