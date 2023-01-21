CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds responded like good teams do after suffering a setback like they did against South Laurel on Friday.
The Redhounds suffered a 73-55 loss to the Cardinals, and in return, picked up an 84-43 win over Garrard County in less than 24 hours on Saturday.
With coach Tony Pietrowski missing the game after his ejection before Friday’s matchup against South Laurel tipped-off due to his players dunking during warmups, Corbin wasted little time to take control against the Golden Lions.
Led by Hayden Llewellyn’s 36-point scoring effort, and six 3-pointers, the Redhounds cruised to the easy 41-point win.
After building a 21-14 first quarter lead behind 11 points from Llewellyn, and two 3-pointers by Kade Elam, Corbin (11-5) began to pull away in the second quarter.
Llewellyn added three 3-pointers and 12 points during the period while Carter Stewart scored all five of his points to give the Redhounds a commanding, 49-23, advantage at halftime.
Llewellyn continued to dominate in the third quarter, scoring 11 points while Trey Worley added six points as Corbin’s lead grew to 71-37 entering the fourth quarter.
Eli Pietrowski, Marc Warren, and Elam each scored eight points in the game while Zander Curry and Worley each scored six points apiece.
The Redhounds will be back in action Monday on the road against Knox Central at 7:30 p.m.
