CORBIN — Corbin rebounded nicely from Saturday’s thriller against Madison Central and knocked off Somerset at home Tuesday with a 6-1 win.
With only two weeks remaining in regular season play, the Redhounds (8-3) are looking to finish strong before the 49th District Tournament begins.
Austin Wise and Jose Torres led Corbin with two goals apiece while Chesney Jacobs and Xavier Keck also scored a goal apiece.
Wise started things off quickly for the Redhounds, scoring three minutes into the contest off of an assist (corner kick) from Aden Cima. Jacobs followed three minutes later with a goal (assist by Jacob Moses) to increase Corbin’s lead to 2-0.
Somerset’s Derek Arias cut his team’s deficit to 2-1 during the 35th minute as the score remained the same heading into halftime.
A goal by Torres (assist by Keck) during the 59th minute pushed the Redhounds’ advantage to 3-1.
Gabriel Canineu assisted Wise’s goal during the 67th minute as Corbin’s lead grew to 4-1 while Torres (assist Aden Cima), and Keck each scored during the final eight minutes to give the Redhounds the 6-1 victory.
