BARBOURVILLE — Despite not having leading scorer Hayden Llewellyn in the lineup during Thursday’s matchup against Barbourville, Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds found a way to escape with a win.
Corbin (17-5) was in a battle from the top-off, and trailed 49-46 entering the fourth quarter before rallying to defeat the Tigers, 59-57.
“Definitely a postseason environment,” Pietrowski said. “We will be better because of this game in the long run.”
With Llewellyn out, players such as Kade Elam, Eli Pietrowski, Carter Stewart, and Zander Curry stepped to the forefront.
Elam led the way with 14 points while scoring five of those during key minutes of the fourth quarter. Eli Pietrowski added 13 points while Stewart finished with 11 points, and Curry had nine.
“A couple of our young kids stepped up big tonight,” Coach Pietrowski said. “Eli and Kade made some big plays, scored it and rebounded it well. Zander Curry is a rock for our team. He had nine points, six rebounds and eight assists. He does so much for our team.”
The play of Matt Warren and KT Turner allowed Barbourville (15-9) to head into the locker room tied with the Redhounds at 29 apiece. Turner scored 13 of his 16 points during the first two quarters.
Warren finished with 22 points, scoring 13 in the second half.
The Tigers led 49-46 entering the fourth quarter before getting outscored, 13-8, in the fourth quarter.
“We did a much better job on Turner in the second half,” Pietrowski said. “He’s an excellent player and really hurt us early.
“From top to bottom, we competed and often that’s what wins you games in postseason play,” he added. “Proud of Carter stepping up and making the two late foul shots. He’s a competitor for sure.”
Corbin will be back in action Friday on the road against Jackson County at 7:30 p.m. while Barbourville will host Berea Monday at 7:30 p.m.
“We have to refocus quickly and get ready to play tomorrow night,” Pietrowski said. “Another hostile road game against a quality team.”
