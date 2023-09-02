MONTICELLO — The injury bug crept back up on Corbin during its 3-3 draw to Wayne County on Saturday.
The Redhounds (1-4-1) fell behind 3-1, but fought back and managed to battle to a tie with the Cardinals.
Rizzo Cima finished with two goals while JP Carmichael added a goal in the draw.
“We had a strong start but once again the injury bug bit us,” Corbin coach Roger Taylor said. “After finally having our strongest 11 on the field we quickly lost two starters, and lost a third in the second half.
“Really proud of the subs that stepped up and contributed to a great comeback from two goals down,” he added. “We had really strong showings from Jackson Willis, Rizzo Cima and JP Carmichael. Subs Alex Campos and Nick Partin really helped us. We hope to recover and be ready for district play starting next week.”
Corbin will be back in action Thursday at home in a key district matchup with South Laurel. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
