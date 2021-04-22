CORBIN — A late rally by the Corbin Redhounds fell just short on Thursday night when they took on the Clay County Tigers in a 13th Region showdown.
Corbin had a man on second and third with two outs remaining in the game, down 8-7, when Clay County pitcher Dalen Couch hit Bradric Helton, loading the bases. With what looked like to be a favorable situation for the Redhounds, Couch was able to get the final out of the game, stranding three runners on base and giving the Tigers an 8-7 win.
Corbin had won four straight games before their matchup with Clay County, but couldn’t outduel the Tigers in what was a high-scoring game. The Redhounds hit the ball well, but could not capitalize at times throughout the game, leaving 10 runners on base in the seven innings.
Clay County took a 2-0 lead to start the game but Corbin responded with one run in the bottom of the first and another in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 2-2. The Tigers added two more runs in the top of the third to reclaim the lead.
With Clay County up 4-2, Corbin went for four runs in the bottom of the third, taking a 6-4 lead, and gaining the momentum midway through the game.
The Tigers cut the lead to 6-5 in the top of the fourth and scored three more runs in the top of the fifth to take an 8-6. Corbin scored one run in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t close the gap, losing 8-7.
Corbin was led at the plate by Helton who had one double on the night. Cameron Combs, Peyton Addison, Jacob Gardner, Jacob Baker, Mikey Neal, Kade Elam, and Walker Landrum all singled once. Landrum drove in two runs, while Baker, Evan Poore, and Jeremiah Gilbert each drove in one.
Poore, Gilbert, and Neal all had time on the mound for the Redhounds. The trio of pitchers only allowed six hits during the game, but Corbin had a disappointing seven errors that allowed the Tigers to capitalize on the bases.
Corbin Coach Cody Philpot gave Clay County credit but said it’s hard to win games when the teams commit as many errors as they did.
“Clay County is a good ball club and you can’t beat teams like that when you make errors and we made too many tonight,” said Philpot. “My guys fought back and battled and they always will, but it was too little too late tonight.”
