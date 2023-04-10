WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin broke open its 50th District matchup with Williamsburg on Monday by scoring 11 runs in the final two innings.
The Redhounds held a slim 8-6 advantage entering the sixth inning before exploding for five runs in the sixth inning, and six runs in the seventh inning to pick up a 19-6 win over the Yellow Jackets.
Corbin (9-4 overall, 1-0 vs. 50th District competition) fell behind 2-0 in the first inning before answering with four runs in the second inning, and four more runs in the third inning to claim an 8-3 advantage.
Williamsburg (7-5, 0-1) added three runs in the bottom of the third inning to cut its deficit to 8-6 before the Redhounds put the game away in the final two innings.
“Any district win in the 50th is a good one,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “Everyone is competitive and capable of beating anyone. It took us a few innings to get going tonight but we were able to finally string some hits together and score enough to put it away.”
The two teams combined for 29 hits as Corbin finished with 16 while the Yellow Jackets had 13.
Redhound senior Cameron Combs had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run, three hits, five RBI, and one run scored while Kade Elam finished with three hits, a double, a triple, six RBI, and two runs scored.
Jeremiah Gilbert turned in a 2-for-3 effort with three RBI, and three runs scored.
Walker Landrum finished 3-for-3 with one RBI, and three runs scored.
Jacob Baker had two hits, and an RBI while Mikey Neal, and Bradric Helton each finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored apiece.
Noah Cima also scored three times in the win.
Cruz Cima got the victory, tossing four innings while allowing nine hits and three earned runs while striking out seven batters.
Ethan Abner tossed two innings, and allowed four hits and one earned run while striking out three batters.
Sydney Bowen continued to swing a hot bat for Williamsburg, finishing with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in three runs, and scoring once.
Isaiah Sizemore and Landon Walker each had two hits, one RBI, and one run scored apiece.
Casey Kysar finished with a hit, and a run scored while Bradyn Hopkins and Connor Faulkner each finished with a hit apiece.
The two teams will battle again Tuesday at 6 p.m. as Corbin will host Williamsburg.
