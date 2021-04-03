A big night at the plate for the Corbin Redhounds gave them their third win of the season, this time coming over Anderson County, Tenn., in a 13-9 victory on the road.
Corbin totaled 14 hits and drove in 10 runs in the high-scoring win.
It was one of those games in which Corbin controlled from the first pitch, but couldn’t quite finish off Anderson County until the final inning. Corbin took a big lead twice throughout the game, but Anderson continued to battle back and hang around.
After scoring one run in the first inning, the Redhounds added five more in the second to take an early 6-0 lead. Anderson responded with three runs in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 6-3, keeping them in the ball game.
After two scoreless innings, Corbin, once again, but five runs on the board in the top of the fifth, extending their lead to 11-3 with just two innings remaining in the game. Anderson scored two runs in the bottom of the inning and then added four more in the bottom of the sixth, cutting the lead to 13-9. Anderson failed to add any runs in the bottom of the seventh, giving Corbin the win.
Coach Cody Philpot said he was happy to come away with a win on the road on Friday, but wanted to see his team finish off the game earlier in the night.
“I was glad to get the win. We had chances to put them away earlier in the game and didn't take advantage but we were able to hold on,” said Philpot. “Our guys are learning every day, so to be able to learn from a win is always a good thing.”
Peyton Addison had a big night at the plate to lead the Redhounds. The senior belted a triple and had a single, driving in three runs on the night. He also had two walks, reaching base four times in five plate appearances.
Jeremiah Gilbert had two doubles and a single, Cameron Combs had a double and a single, and Evan Poore finished the night with a double. Jacob Gardener had three singles, and Jacob Baker had two singles, followed by Bradric Helton who had one single in the game.
Gardener drove in two runs, while Combs, Helton, Gilbert, Poore, and Cody Cox all drove in one, apiece.
Baker, Combs, and Mikey Neal all combined to pitch a full seven innings for the Redhounds. They held Anderson County to just seven hits on the night.
