CORBIN — Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds were running and gunning during their impressive 106-76 win over Clay County on Monday.
It marked the first time in more than 25 years the Redhounds had scored at least 100 points against the Tigers while Corbin (15-5) ran its win streak against their regional rival to four games.
“Didn’t start out defensively as strong as we would have liked but we gathered ourselves and locked back in after the first quarter,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “Clay and Corbin are in a long-standing rivalry game in the 13th Region. Anytime we can secure a win over them it’s enjoyable.”
Pietrowski’s squad has been clicking on all cylinders as of late, averaging 88.2 points per game during their current five-game win streak.
“Great balance again by our squad,” Pietrowski said. “Thought Hayden (Llewellyn) and Trey (Worley) stood out with nice performances tonight. I feel that’s what makes us dangerous. On any given night we can have different leading scorers and rebounders.
“We have to continue to demand longer stretches of high level play,” he added. “When we lock in we are as good as anyone. Feel like we are getting close. Hat’s off to my kids for their desire to work and get better daily. They are an awesome group to coach.”
Hayden Llewelyn turned in an impressive 30-point scoring effort with 12 of those coming in the first quarter via four 3-pointers.
The Redhounds managed to hold a slim 27-23 lead at the end of the first quarter before entering halftime with a 53-36 advantage as Llewellyn added eight points while Eli Pietrowski scored seven points.
Clay County cut its deficit to 73-59 entering the fourth quarter as Hayden Harris scored 12 of his game-high 33 points during the quarter.
But it wouldn’t be enough, though, as Llewellyn and Zander Curry each scored eight points apiece during the final eight minutes allowing the Redhounds to pull off the 30-point win.
Trey Worley and Carter Stewart each scored 17 points apiece for the Redhounds while Eli Pietrowski finished with 13 points, and Brody Wells scored 12 points.
Landon Dezarn also scored in double figures for Clay County, finishing with 18 points while Aiden Wagers added 12 points.
Corbin will be back in action Friday at home against Knox Central while the Tigers will host Letcher Central on Tuesday.
