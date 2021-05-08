PIKEVILLE — Cody Philpot’s Corbin Redhounds turned in a 1-2 effort during their stay in Pikeville over the weekend, picking up a 10-0 win over Knott Central while dropping an 11-0 decision to Pikeville and a 7-4 nine-inning setback to Boyd County.
The Redhounds’ record now stands at 15-6 on the season.
“We saw some good arms from Boyd and Pikeville that will make us better in the long run,” Philpot said. “Evan (Poore) threw really well against Boyd but we just couldn’t quite close the door and let that one get away. Walker (Landrum) threw well against Knott and we jumped on them early and took care of business.”
Saturday’s Games
Game Two
Pikeville 11, Corbin 0
Corbin had hopes of building on its earlier win over Knott Central but Pikeville chases Bradric Helton off the mound after three innings while finishing with nine hits during its 11-0 win.
The Redhounds committed three errors that led to two unearned while Corbin finished with only four hits and seven base runners in the game.
Cameron Combs, Josh Baker, Kade Elam, and Nic Osborne each had one hit apiece.
Game One
Corbin 10, Knott Central 0
Corbin was able to rebound from Friday’s extra-inning loss by defeating Knott Central in five innings, 10-0.
Walker Landrum got the win, limiting the Patriots to only three hits while striking out six batters.
The Redhounds set the tone early, scoring seven runs in the first inning. They added a run in the third inning and two more in the fourth inning to secure the win.
Philpot’s squad finished with eight hits and eight walks while taking advantage of two errors
Peyton Addison turned in a 2-for-2 effort while driving in two runs and scoring twice. Landrum finished with two hits and an RBI while Bradric Helton went 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored. Josh Baker finished with a hit, one RBI, and a run scored while Nic Osborne drove in a run and finished with a hit.
Friday’s Game
Boyd County 7, Corbin 4, 9 innings
The Redhounds hung tough with Boys County before the Lions scored five runs in the top of the ninth to pick up a 7-4 win.
Corbin rallies in the bottom of the ninth but could score only two runs.
The Redhounds held a 2-1 lead after the third inning but Boyd County scores a run in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.
Bradric Helton drove in a run and finished with a hit while Josh Baker and Cody Cox each drove in a run apiece.
