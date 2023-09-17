MONTICELLO — Corbin’s boys’ cross country team picked up another first place effort, this time during the Wayne County Invitational.

The Redhounds, led by four top 10 finishes, totaled 41 points in the meet.

North Laurel placed third with 90 points while Southwestern (133 points), and Wayne County (139 points) rounded out the top five. Whitley County (seventh, 176 points), and South Laurel (ninth, 207 points) turned in top 10 efforts.

Whitley County’s Danny Ellis led all local runners, finishing fourth with a time of 18:00.97.

Corbin was led by Connor Messer’s fifth place finish (18:11.21) while Ethan Slone placed six (18:17.96). Caleb Terrell turned in a seventh place finish with a time of 18:22.26 while Koby Perkins placed eighth (18:22.93).

North Laurel had one runner finish in the top 15 with Carson Collett placing 11th (18:35.70). South Laurel’s Kyler Witt placed 10th overall with a time of 18:29.70.

For complete team individual results, please see below:

Wayne County Invitational

Boys’ Team Results

1. Corbin 41, 2. Harlan County 81, 3. North Laurel 90, 4. Southwestern 133, 5. Wayne County 149, 6. McCreary Central 150, 7. Whitley County 176, 8. Mercer County 177, 9. South Laurel 207, 10. Leslie County 245, 11. Pulaski County 252.

Boys’ Team Individual Results

Corbin

18:11.21 Connor Messer 5th

18:17.96 Ethan Slone 6th

18:22.26 Caleb Terrell 7th

18:22.93 Koby Perkins 8th

19:08.29 Christopher Rose 15th

19:38.87 Nolan Brock 26th

20:08.21 Ben Teague 38th

21:56.09 Alex Briscoe 70th

22:40.90 Ethan Lester 79th

22:48.29 Lincoln Calico 80th

North Laurel

18:35.70 Carson Collett 11th

19:00.37 Colton Nantz 14th

19:16.12 Xander Harris 16th

19:28.71 Jace King 20th

19:51.52 Jackson Storm 32nd

20:03.62 Noah Hampton 36th

20:27.20 Trenton Pool 44th

20:50.80 Noah Hamm 49th

20:54.06 Stetson Shaw 50th

20:57.49 Jasper Binder 52nd

21:11.89 Jesse Madden 54th

South Laurel

18:29.70 Kyler Witt 10th

19:57.75 Austin White 34th

21:16.00 Logan Wagers 57th

22:14.18 Landon Alexander 74th

22:53.55 Riley Lewis 83rd

23:31.96 Riley Spitser 90th

25:46.56 Trey Parman 97th

26:31.34 Aaron Bales 101st

26:48.18 Seth Dotson 102nd

28:31.10 Jacob Farler 110th

Whitley County

18:00.97 Danny Ellis 4th

19:18.56 Joshua Grubb 17th

20:17.28 Tanner Logan 42nd

21:32.69 Evan Ellis 64th

23:28.85 Garrett Sharp 89th

28:09.55 Jacob Alder 109th

30:44.46 William Forest 117th

31:33.05 Sawyer Higginbotham 119th

34:07.45 Ben Sharp 122nd

