MONTICELLO — Corbin’s boys’ cross country team picked up another first place effort, this time during the Wayne County Invitational.
The Redhounds, led by four top 10 finishes, totaled 41 points in the meet.
North Laurel placed third with 90 points while Southwestern (133 points), and Wayne County (139 points) rounded out the top five. Whitley County (seventh, 176 points), and South Laurel (ninth, 207 points) turned in top 10 efforts.
Whitley County’s Danny Ellis led all local runners, finishing fourth with a time of 18:00.97.
Corbin was led by Connor Messer’s fifth place finish (18:11.21) while Ethan Slone placed six (18:17.96). Caleb Terrell turned in a seventh place finish with a time of 18:22.26 while Koby Perkins placed eighth (18:22.93).
North Laurel had one runner finish in the top 15 with Carson Collett placing 11th (18:35.70). South Laurel’s Kyler Witt placed 10th overall with a time of 18:29.70.
For complete team individual results, please see below:
Wayne County Invitational
Boys’ Team Results
1. Corbin 41, 2. Harlan County 81, 3. North Laurel 90, 4. Southwestern 133, 5. Wayne County 149, 6. McCreary Central 150, 7. Whitley County 176, 8. Mercer County 177, 9. South Laurel 207, 10. Leslie County 245, 11. Pulaski County 252.
Boys’ Team Individual Results
Corbin
18:11.21 Connor Messer 5th
18:17.96 Ethan Slone 6th
18:22.26 Caleb Terrell 7th
18:22.93 Koby Perkins 8th
19:08.29 Christopher Rose 15th
19:38.87 Nolan Brock 26th
20:08.21 Ben Teague 38th
21:56.09 Alex Briscoe 70th
22:40.90 Ethan Lester 79th
22:48.29 Lincoln Calico 80th
North Laurel
18:35.70 Carson Collett 11th
19:00.37 Colton Nantz 14th
19:16.12 Xander Harris 16th
19:28.71 Jace King 20th
19:51.52 Jackson Storm 32nd
20:03.62 Noah Hampton 36th
20:27.20 Trenton Pool 44th
20:50.80 Noah Hamm 49th
20:54.06 Stetson Shaw 50th
20:57.49 Jasper Binder 52nd
21:11.89 Jesse Madden 54th
South Laurel
18:29.70 Kyler Witt 10th
19:57.75 Austin White 34th
21:16.00 Logan Wagers 57th
22:14.18 Landon Alexander 74th
22:53.55 Riley Lewis 83rd
23:31.96 Riley Spitser 90th
25:46.56 Trey Parman 97th
26:31.34 Aaron Bales 101st
26:48.18 Seth Dotson 102nd
28:31.10 Jacob Farler 110th
Whitley County
18:00.97 Danny Ellis 4th
19:18.56 Joshua Grubb 17th
20:17.28 Tanner Logan 42nd
21:32.69 Evan Ellis 64th
23:28.85 Garrett Sharp 89th
28:09.55 Jacob Alder 109th
30:44.46 William Forest 117th
31:33.05 Sawyer Higginbotham 119th
34:07.45 Ben Sharp 122nd
