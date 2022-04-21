An early lead from the Whitley County Colonels was not enough to keep the Corbin Redhounds at bay on Wednesday night when the two teams clashed for the second time in as many days in the 50th District matchup.
Corbin fell behind 1-0 in the first inning, but the Colonels offense stalled after that, as the Redhounds went on to the 3-1 victory, giving them the series sweep of Whitley County, after defeating them 7-3 on Tuesday.
It was an incredible performance from Corbin pitcher Evan Poore. The senior went the distance on the mound for the Redhounds, pitching a complete game, seven innings, while scattering six hits and allowing one earned run. He also struck out six batters.
Poore was able to keep the Colonels off balance all night, as he and the defense gave their team the chance to win on Wednesday. Coach Cody Phipot said he was happy with his team’s performance, but they have to continue getting better.
“It was a great win. Evan Poore threw well and we played good defense behind him,” said Philpot. “Those are good wins for us, but we have to continue to get better.”
It was a great start for the Colonels on Wednesday. With two outs in the top of the first, Mason Croley singled to left field to score Sam Harp and give Whitley County the early 1-0 lead.
Both teams went scoreless in the second inning, and Corbin finally got on the board in the bottom of the third when Jacob Baker scored on a single from Walker Landrum, tying the game at 1-1.
The Redhounds struck again in the bottom of the fourth a ground ball hit by Jeremiah Gilbert led to a score from Bradric Helton, giving Corbin the 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the sixth, Corbin added their final run of the night when Poore gave himself some insurance with a solo homer to right field, extending Corbin’s lead to 3-1.
After his home run, Poore took the mound in the top of the seventh and retired the side, giving Corbin the 3-1 victory and their fourth district win in a row.
Poore led Corbin at the plate with a home run and one run batted in. Baker had two singles, while Cameron Combs, Kade Elam, Mikey Neal, Helton, and Landrum, each singled once.
Whitley County’s Caden Petrey led the Colonels both on the mound and at the plate. Petrey threw a solid six innings, allowing just eight eights and three earned runs. He was also strong at the plate, with a double and a single to lead Whitley County. Harp had two singles, Andrew Stack doubled once, and Croley added a single.
Whitley County Coach Jeremy Shope said he thought his team had a chance to win on Wednesday, but struggled to get it done at the plate, crediting Poore for his performance.
“(Pitcher) Caden Petrey and our defense gave us a chance tonight. We just didn’t get it done at the plate,” said Shope. “Hats off to Poore for a well pitched game as well. We’ll go back to work and get better for the postseason.”
With the win, Corbin is now the clear front runner for the 50th District and all but sealed the No. 1 seed for the district tournament. They will continue to take on top competition throughout the season, according to Philpot.
“We have a tough stretch of games coming up,” said Philpot. “We’re looking to carry this momentum into the weekend.”
Tuesday’s Game:
Corbin 7, Whitley County 3
Corbin captured its fourth win in a row and remained unbeaten in 50th District play by defeating Whitley County, 7-3, on Tuesday.
The Redhounds (11-8 overall, 3-0 vs. 50th District opponents) took control early against the defending 13th Region champion Colonels (14-8, 2-1) and never looked back.
Cody Philpot’s squad scored two runs in the first inning and built a 6-0 edge before Whitley County finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning with a run.
The Redhounds answered with a run of their own in the top of the sixth inning to take a 7-1 edge. The Colonels tries to rally in the seventh anything but only scored two runs.
Corbin’s Jeremiah Gilbert held Whitley County’s bats in check from the get-go. The Colonels entered the game scoring at least 10 runs in five of their last seven games.
But against Gilbert, Whitley County finished with eight hits. Gilbert allowed only one earned run while striking out five batters.
Cameron Combs led Corbin with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in a run and scoring once. Kade Elam finished with a hit, a team-best three RBI and one run scored while Jacob Baker delivered a home run and an RBI. He also scored once. Mikey Neal also finished with a hit and an RBI while Walker Landrum and Bradric Helton each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece.
Caden Petrey led the Colonels at the plate with three hits and three RBI while Tyler Rose was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Sam Harp, Mason Croley, and Matthew Aright each finished with a hit apiece.
Grant Zehr took the loss, tossing five innings while allowing five earned runs, and six hits while striking out seven batters.
