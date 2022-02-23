The Corbin Redhounds and Whitley County Colonels went down to the wire on Tuesday night when they faced off in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament at Corbin.
The two teams met twice in the regular season and the Redhounds won both times. Tuesday night was no different as Corbin prevailed 68-63 in the close win.
The victory sends the Redhounds to the finals of the district tournament later this week.
Corbin Coach Tony Pietrowski said he was happy for his team and the way they battled through four quarters.
“We’re obviously happy to get the win. Whitley County played extremely well and caused us some problems,” said Pietrowski. “I’m proud of my guys for finding a way to win. We made enough free throws down the stretch to bring it home.”
Corbin got off to a good start at the beginning of the first quarter. Hayden Llewelyn and Trey Worley each scored seven points apiece in the first quarter to help Corbin to a 21-17 lead at the end of one.
Llewelyn and Worley were the two players that were able to put the ball in the basket on Tuesday night when the Redhounds needed it the most, according to Pietrowski.
“Trey Worley was a difference maker for us on the boards and scoring. Hayden had some huge plays to seal the game in the end,” said Pietrowski. “Zander Curry and Eli Pietrowski did a lot for us that doesn’t always show up in the stats.”
Both teams went stale on the offensive ends of the court in the second quarter, as Corbin took a 28-24 lead into the half.
The second half was a bit slower for the teams. Trevor Downs picked up the pace for the Colonels, scoring seven points in the third quarter, but Corbin was able to answer. Worley scored six and Pietrowski added four in the third to extend Corbin’s lead to 47-39 heading into the fourth.
With the Colonels attempting to get back into the game, the free throw shooting from Corbin helped win the game for them. The Redhounds went nine-for-14 from the foul line during the game’s finals minutes to take the 68-63 win.
Llewelyn led the Redhounds with 18 points on the night. Worley added 15 and Brody Wells scored 12.
Whitley County was led by Brayden Mahan with 18 points. Jamie Fuson scored 15 and Trevor Downs added 14.
With the loss, Whitley County’s season came to a close as they finished the season 13-16. Corbin advances to take on South Laurel in the finals of the 50th District Tournament.
Corbin 68, Whitley County 63
Corbin 21 7 19 21 - 68
Whitley County 17 7 15 26 - 63
Corbin (68) - Llewelyn 18, Worley 15, Wells 12, Eli Pietrowski 8, Kade Elam 4, Carter Stewart 9, Zander Curry 2
Whitley County (63) - Mahan 18, Fuson 15, Downs 14, Ashton Reynolds 7, Jackson Petrey 5, Ethan Keene 2, Lucas Dunmore 2
