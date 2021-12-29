The Corbin Redhounds continued to prove they are one of the top teams in the region on Wednesday when they picked up their seventh straight win of the season, defeating Shelby Valley, 74-66, in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry.
It was Corbin’s second win in the Classic, after knocking off Magoffin County, 74-69, on Tuesday.
Coach Tony Pietrowski said it was another grind-it-out performance from his team against a very scrappy Shelby Valley squad.
“It was another gritty performance by our kids. Shelby Valley played with a lot of effort and we matched their intensity level,” said Pietrowski. “I really like our toughness level right now. We have grown in that department over the last few weeks. I still feel our best basketball is ahead of us.”
For the second straight night, Corbin won with a balanced offensive attack. The Redhounds had five players score in double figures, led by Brody Wells with 20 points. Hayden Llewelyn scored 17, while Carter Stewart scored 13. Trey Worley added 11 and Zander Curry finished with 10.
The Redhounds led the game 51-47 at the end of the third quarter, before pulling away for the win in the fourth. The Redhounds connected on 10-of-13 from the charity stripe and Curry scored eight of his 10 points to hang on to the 74-66 victory.
Pietrowski said several players stepped up to make winning plays down the stretch, leading to the win. He said his team is not only starting to gel on the court, but are having a great time off of it as well.
“Brody, Hayden, and Carter all made numerous big plays and hit big shots for our team. I thought Eli and Trey were very active on the boards,” said Pietrowski. “The last two trips have been super for us off the court as well. It has been a blast to spend time with the guys. It’s an excellent collection of kids.”
Corbin 74, Shelby Valley 66
Corbin 20 16 15 23 - 74
Shelby Valley 13 11 23 19 - 66
Corbin (74) - Wells 20, Llewelyn 17, Stewart 13, Worley 11, Curry 10, Cade Elam 3
Shelby Valley (66) - Fuller 20, Brown 3, Osborne 8, Johnson 13, Lovins 11, Phillips 24, Sukes 6
