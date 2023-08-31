CORBIN — For 61 minutes, Roger Taylor’s Corbin Redhounds hung tough with visiting Pulaski County, but that’s before the Maroons took over during the final 19 minutes.
Pulaski County scored three unanswered goals to pull off the 3-0 victory on Thursday.
The Redhounds fell to 1-4 while seeing their losing skid hit three games.
“Proud of the boys after another hard fought match that didn't go our way tonight,” Coach Roger Taylor said. “We’ve had some players really step up after continuous injuries to multiple starters since the start of the season.
“Jaedon Gabbard made his first ever start for varsity and played great,” he added. “It’s tough for freshmen to keep up with the speed and physicality of a varsity match but him, Jackson Willis and Rizzo Cima did well tonight. The scoreline betrays us a little, as it was 0-0 until the last quarter of the game. Some unlucky breaks or mistakes happened but we keep improving and that's what we will take away from this game.”
Corbin will be back in action Saturday on the road against Wayne County at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.