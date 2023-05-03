CORBIN — Cody Philpot’s Corbin Redhounds matched up defending All ‘A’ Classic state champions Sayre on Wednesday with hopes of defeating one of Kentucky’s top teams.
The Redhounds spotted Sayre a 4-0 lead, and put together an impressive rally before falling, 4-3.
Corbin (17-9) cut its deficit to 4-1 after a run in the second inning, and made the score, 4-2, after the third inning. The Redhounds continued to fight, and added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning before seeing their comeback attempt fall short.
“We’re right there with a top five team,” Philpot said. “We had our chances to win, but I’m proud of how we’re battling and competing. Jeremiah got better as the game went on and really competed well tonight to give us a chance. I still don’t think we’ve played our best baseball yet, but we’re getting closer. We’re trending in a good direction.”
Jeremiah Gilbert turned in an impressive effort, pitching a complete game while allowing seven hits and two earned runs. He also finished with two strikeouts.
Noah Cima continues to swing a hot bat, connecting on a home run while going 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored.
Jacob Baker went 2-for-4 while Cam Estep had a hit and an RBI.
Gilbert finished with a hit, and a run scored while Walker Landrum, Kade Elam, and Bradric Helton each finished with a hit apiece.
Tuesday’s Game
Corbin came into Tuesday night’s matchup against Clay County with a business as usual attitude.
The Redhounds (18-8) scored four runs in the first, second, and fifth innings, and never looked back during their 12-2 win over the Tigers.
Clay County’s Ethan Jackson had been dominating on the pitcher’s mound of late, but Corbin took advantage of four walks and four hits, scoring eight earned runs during its 18th win of the season.
Cruz Cima took control on the mound for the Redhounds, tossing 4 2/3 of an inning while allowing only four hits, and two earned runs. He also struck out seven batters.
“We came out tonight with a better mindset,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “We stayed focused all night at the plate and executed well. Cruz battled through and did a good job on the mound.”
Jacob Baker went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and two runs scored while Kade Elam was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and two runs scored.
Cameron Combs finished with a hit, three RBI, and two runs scored while Mikey Neal had a hit, and two RBI.
Noah Cima finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Cam Estep had a hit, and a run scored. Bradric Helton finished with a hit, and two runs scored.
Brandon Crawford led Clay County (13-10-1) with a 2-for-3 effort while scoring once. Ethan Jackson drove in a run and finished with a hit. Aidan Roberts went 1-for-1 at the plate while Hayden Crockett drove in a run, and Zachary Saylor scored a run.
