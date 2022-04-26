CORBIN — Cody Philpot’s Corbin Redhounds used an eight-run third inning to improve to a perfect 5-0 in 50th District play while locking up the district’s top seed during Monday’s 16-4 blowout win over Williamsburg.
The Redhounds (14-10) trailed 2-1 after one inning of play but scored four runs in the second inning and used the eight-run third inning as a springboard to clinch the top seed in 50th District Tournament.
Pitcher Jeremiah Gilbert continued his winning ways, tossing four innings while allowing only two hits and one earned run. He finished with five strikeouts. Caden Barton pitched an inning, allowing two hits, and two earned runs.
Williamsburg’s Drew Dameon took the loss, giving up three hits and four earned runs in two innings of work. Sydney Bowen pitched an inning, allowing three hits, and five earned runs while striking out a batter. Austin Rice went an inning and scattered two hits while allowing two earned runs. He finished with two strikeouts.
Walker Landrum led Corbin with a 2-for-3 effort while driving in three runs and scoring once. Cameron Combs was 2-for-3 with two RBI while Gilbert helped his cause with a hit, three RBI, and one run scored. Jacob Baker had a hit and scored four times while Kade Elam finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Mikey Neal was 1-for-2 with two RBI, and one run scored. Bradric Helton scored three times while Evan Poore finished with two runs scored.
Bowen led the Yellow Jackets (7-9, 0-5) with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Henry Bowling, Isaiah Sizemore, and John Davis each delivered a hit apiece. Drew Damron finished with an RBI, and two runs scored while Austin Rice also scored.
