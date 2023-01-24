CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds are winners of three straight after defeating Williamsburg, 83-58, on Tuesday.
The Redhounds (13-5 overall, 4-1 vs. 50th District competition) have now reeled off three consecutive games of scoring at least 80 points after knocking down nine 3-pointers while having four players score in double figures against the Yellow Jackets (9-9, 0-4).
Anthony Hibbard’s squad has now lost six of their last eight games.
The game was tight throughout the first half before the Redhounds began to pull away late in the third quarter.
Corbin entered halftime holding a slim 35-29 edge but managed to lead by double digits (56-44) entering the fourth quarter.
Carter Stewart came up huge, scoring 20 of his 29 points during the second half.
Hayden Llewellyn added 15 points for the Redhounds while Trey Worley finished with 14 points. Eli Pietrowski scored 13 points in the win.
Jerrod Roark scored 21 points for Williamsburg while Andrew Smith added 15 points, and Ryder Akins finished with nine points.
Corbin will be back in action Friday on the road against Whitley County (7:30 p.m. tipoff) while the Yellow Jackets will face Knox Central on the road Friday at 7:30 p.m.
