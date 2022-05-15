MCKEE — Corbin wasted little time putting away Jackson County while finishing regular season play with another win.
The Redhounds (22-11) were hitting on all cylinders during their final regular-season game, connecting with 11 hits while blowing out Jackson County, 15-0, in three innings.
Cody Philpot’s squad scored two runs in the first inning while adding nine more runs in the second inning. Corbin out the game away with a four-run third inning.
Even Poore got the win, tossing two innings while striking out two batters. Mikey Neal pitched an inning, allowing a hit while striking out a batter.
Poore came through at the plate, too, delivering a triple and a double while driving in three runs. Neal finished 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBI, and two runs scored while Walker Landrum went 3-for-3 with two RBI, and three runs scored. Bradric Helton and Kade Elam each finished with a hit, and two runs scored while Jeremiah Gilbert had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Cam Estep finished with an RBI, and a run scored while Cameron Combs drove in a run.
