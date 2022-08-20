CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds bent but never broke during their 24-19 win over Pikeville in Friday’s Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic.
The Redhounds (1-0) spotted the Panthers a 13-0 lead in the first half before rallying to score 24 unanswered points.
Pikeville scored late in the game but couldn’t get any closer as Corbin pulled off the five-point victory.
“It was a good win for us,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “They have a great football team. We felt like we had to keep their running game contained. I thought our offensive line and defensive line played great and really helped us win the game tonight.”
Greer’s squad will be back in action Friday at home when they play Whitley County at 7:30 p.m.
Pikeville scored through the air and on the ground to take a 13-0 advantage over Corbin.
A 17-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers a 6-0 lead (6:13 left in the first quarter) while adding a 13-yard pass reception that went for a score with 11:04 remaining in the second quarter.
Kade Elam’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Newberry made the score 13-7 with 8:29 left in the first half while Cameron Combs’ two-yard touchdown run gave his team a 14-13 cushion at halftime.
Corbin added another touchdown (Combs’ one-yarder) at the 6:34 mark of the third quarter while Jacob Baker added a 24-yard field goal with 6:22 remaining in the contest to push the Redhounds’ lead to 24-13.
Pikeville scored on an 80-yard touchdown run with 6:05 left in regulation but failed to get any closer.
