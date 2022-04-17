WILLIAMSBURG — The Tri-County was well represented during Friday’s Williamsburg All-Comers Meet.
Corbin’s boys’ track and field team continued their recent success by placing first once again with 151.50 points while the Lady Redhounds turned in a third-place finish with 77 points.
The Redhounds dominated most of the action and recorded an impressive eight first-place finishes while the Corbin girl’s team finished with two first-place efforts.
On the boys’ side, North Laurel placed fourth with 47 points, and one first-place finish while South Laurel wasn’t far behind in fifth place with 41 points and one first-place effort. Williamsburg placed seventh with 34 points and one first-place finish.
South Laurel followed Corbin in fourth place on the girls' side, placing fourth with 75 points and one first-place finish. Williamsburg’s 66.50 points were good enough for a sixth-place effort. The Lady Yellow Jackets had four first-place finishes. North Laurel followed in seventh place with 44 points and a first-place effort while Lynn Camp placed 11th with 12 points and one first-place finish. Whitley County turned in a 15th-place effort with nine points.
For top five individual results for each boys’ and girls’ team in the Times-Tribune coverage area, please see below:
Williamsburg All-Comers Meet
Girls’ Team Standings
1. Pulaski County 115.50, 2. Leslie County 85, 3. Corbin 77, 4. South Laurel 75, 5. Harlan County 67, 6. Williamsburg 66.50, 7. North Laurel 44 8. Southwestern 31, 9. Knox Central 17.50, 10. Harlan 14, 11. Lynn Camp 12, 12. McCreary Central 10.50, 13. CKY Homeschool 10, 13. Middlesboro 10, 15. Wayne County 9, 15. Whitley County 9, 17. Lee County 5, 17. Jackson County 5.
Individual Girls’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
NOTE: Discus wasn’t recorded on the final official results.
Corbin
1600 METER RUN
5:40.92 Jaycee Frye 3rd
100 METER HURDLES
18.23 Maddie Russell 2nd
300 METER HURDLES
55.33 Olivia Jones 4th
HIGH JUMP
4-6 Maddie Russell 2nd
LONG JUMP
14-8.5 Maddie Russell 1st
TRIPLE JUMP
30-5.5 Grace Gibson 2nd
POLE VAULT
7-6 Lauren Faulkner 1st
4x100 METER RELAY
55.12 Emma Ashurst, Lauren Faulkner, Grace Gibson, and Olivia Jones. 3rd
Lynn Camp
1600 METER RUN
5:38.24 Abby Mabe 1st
North Laurel
3200 METER RUN
11:45.27 Taylor Allen 1st
TRIPLE JUMP
30-0 Hailey Valentine 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
10:41.04 Taylor Allen, McKinley Mastin, Belle Chappell, and Haiden Moses. 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:38.48 McKinley Mastin, Belle Chappell, Haiden Moses, and Hailey Valentine. 3rd
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
13.30 Gracie Hoskins 2nd
200 METER DASH
27.31 Gracie Hoskins 2nd
28.61 Kyla Hueser 4th
300 METER HURDLES
56.67 Emily Cox 5th
LONG JUMP
14-7 Autumn Bales 2nd
SHOT PUT
31-2 Chloe Powenski 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:53.52 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
4:31.80 Autumn Bales, Kenzie Hubbard, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st
Whitley County
Didn’t have any top five finishes.
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
13.74 Madison Peace 5th
400 METER DASH
1:03.60 Madison Peace 1st
100 METER HURDLES
18.01 Lylah Mattingly 1st
HIGH JUMP
4-6 Alana Mah 1st
LONG JUMP
14-6 Lylah Mattingly 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
32-5.5 Alana Mah 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
4:42.15 Zoie Brown, Heaven Warren, Lylah Mattingly, and Madison Peace. 4th
Williamsburg All-Comers Meet
Boys’ Team Standings
1. Corbin 151.50, 2. Harlan County 125, 3. Pulaski County 62.50, 4. North Laurel 47, 5. South Laurel 41, 6. Harlan 37, 7. Southwestern 34, 7. Williamsburg 34, 9. Whitley County 20, 10. McCreary Central 19, 11. Middlesboro 18, 12. Leslie County 13, 13. Barbourville 10, 14. Wayne County 5, 15. Jackson County 3, 16. Knox Central 2, 16. Clay County 2.
Individual Boys’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
NOTE: Discus wasn’t recorded on the final official results.
Corbin
200 METER DASH
24.12 Brady Lanham 2nd
24.16 Tye Stevens 3rd
800 METER RUN
1:59.35 Sean Simons 1st
1600 METER RUN
4:47.37 Sean Simons 2nd
4:47.95 John Hail 3rd
3200 METER RUN
10:40.83 John Hail 1st
11:07.09 Jonah Black 4th
110 METER HURDLES
17.64 Logan Wagers 2nd
300 METER HURDLES
44.17 Logan Wagers 3rd
46.75 Brady Lanham 5th
HIGH JUMP
6-0 Hayden Llewellyn 2nd
5-8 Treyveon Longmire 5th
LONG JUMP
19-11 Treyveon Longmire 1st
18-10.5 Hayden Llewellyn 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
40-10.5 Brady Lanham 1st
POLE VAULT
7-6 Dylan Stacy 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
8:26.61 John Hail, Andon Asher, Sean Simons, and Connor Messer. 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:36.67 Brandon Baker, Zander Curry, NaShawn Brooks, and Seth Mills. 2nd
4x100 METER RELAY
44.88 Treyveon Longmire, Brandon Baker, Hayden Llewellyn, and Seth Mills. 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:40.15 Tye Stevens, Kyle Webb, Sean Simons, and Connor Messer. 1st
Lynn Camp
Didn’t have any top five finishes.
North Laurel
400 METER DASH
53.63 Alex Garcia 1st
3200 METER RUN
11:06.11 Josh Hoskins 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
38-10 Alex Garcia 3rd
SHOT PUT
42-9 Luke Robinson 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
8:48.48 Alex Garcia, Josh Hoskins, Xander Harris, and Colton Nantz. 3rd
4x400 METER RELAY
3:48.41 Alex Garcia, Xander Harris, Jasper Hampton, and Colton Nantz. 2nd
South Laurel
400 METER DASH
53.83 Jeremy Steele 2nd
800 METER RUN
2:00.14 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
1600 METER RUN
4:40.12 Will Stanko 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
8:30.15 Will Stanko, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jacob Tapscott. 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:51.83 Bryce Trosper, Riley Spitser, Will Stanko, and Jacob Tapscott. 4th
Whitley County
300 METER HURDLES
46.65 Cooper Powell 4th
Williamsburg
1600 METER RUN
4:56.78 Robel Schwarz 5th
HIGH JUMP
5-10 Nate Goodin 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
36-11.5 Ben Hale 5th
POLE VAULT
7-6 Ben Hale 1st
SHOT PUT
42-11 Bronson Bates 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
47.22 Ben Hale, Martin Shannon, Max Rose, and Bronson Bates. 5th
