WILLIAMSBURG — The Tri-County was well represented during Friday’s Williamsburg All-Comers Meet.

Corbin’s boys’ track and field team continued their recent success by placing first once again with 151.50 points while the Lady Redhounds turned in a third-place finish with 77 points.

The Redhounds dominated most of the action and recorded an impressive eight first-place finishes while the Corbin girl’s team finished with two first-place efforts.

On the boys’ side, North Laurel placed fourth with 47 points, and one first-place finish while South Laurel wasn’t far behind in fifth place with 41 points and one first-place effort. Williamsburg placed seventh with 34 points and one first-place finish.

South Laurel followed Corbin in fourth place on the girls' side, placing fourth with 75 points and one first-place finish. Williamsburg’s 66.50 points were good enough for a sixth-place effort. The Lady Yellow Jackets had four first-place finishes. North Laurel followed in seventh place with 44 points and a first-place effort while Lynn Camp placed 11th with 12 points and one first-place finish. Whitley County turned in a 15th-place effort with nine points.

For top five individual results for each boys’ and girls’ team in the Times-Tribune coverage area, please see below:

Williamsburg All-Comers Meet

Girls’ Team Standings

1. Pulaski County 115.50, 2. Leslie County 85, 3. Corbin 77, 4. South Laurel 75, 5. Harlan County 67, 6. Williamsburg 66.50, 7. North Laurel 44 8. Southwestern 31, 9. Knox Central 17.50, 10. Harlan 14, 11. Lynn Camp 12, 12. McCreary Central 10.50, 13. CKY Homeschool 10, 13. Middlesboro 10, 15. Wayne County 9, 15. Whitley County 9, 17. Lee County 5, 17. Jackson County 5.

Individual Girls’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

NOTE: Discus wasn’t recorded on the final official results.

Corbin

1600 METER RUN

5:40.92 Jaycee Frye 3rd

100 METER HURDLES

18.23 Maddie Russell 2nd

300 METER HURDLES

55.33 Olivia Jones 4th

HIGH JUMP

4-6 Maddie Russell 2nd

LONG JUMP

14-8.5 Maddie Russell 1st

TRIPLE JUMP

30-5.5 Grace Gibson 2nd

POLE VAULT

7-6 Lauren Faulkner 1st

4x100 METER RELAY

55.12 Emma Ashurst, Lauren Faulkner, Grace Gibson, and Olivia Jones. 3rd

Lynn Camp

1600 METER RUN

5:38.24 Abby Mabe 1st

North Laurel

3200 METER RUN

11:45.27 Taylor Allen 1st

TRIPLE JUMP

30-0 Hailey Valentine 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

10:41.04 Taylor Allen, McKinley Mastin, Belle Chappell, and Haiden Moses. 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:38.48 McKinley Mastin, Belle Chappell, Haiden Moses, and Hailey Valentine. 3rd

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

13.30 Gracie Hoskins 2nd

200 METER DASH

27.31 Gracie Hoskins 2nd

28.61 Kyla Hueser 4th

300 METER HURDLES

56.67 Emily Cox 5th

LONG JUMP

14-7 Autumn Bales 2nd

SHOT PUT

31-2 Chloe Powenski 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:53.52 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

4:31.80 Autumn Bales, Kenzie Hubbard, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st

Whitley County

Didn’t have any top five finishes.

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

13.74 Madison Peace 5th

400 METER DASH

1:03.60 Madison Peace 1st

100 METER HURDLES

18.01 Lylah Mattingly 1st

HIGH JUMP

4-6 Alana Mah 1st

LONG JUMP

14-6 Lylah Mattingly 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

32-5.5 Alana Mah 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

4:42.15 Zoie Brown, Heaven Warren, Lylah Mattingly, and Madison Peace. 4th

Williamsburg All-Comers Meet

Boys’ Team Standings

1. Corbin 151.50, 2. Harlan County 125, 3. Pulaski County 62.50, 4. North Laurel 47, 5. South Laurel 41, 6. Harlan 37, 7. Southwestern 34, 7. Williamsburg 34, 9. Whitley County 20, 10. McCreary Central 19, 11. Middlesboro 18, 12. Leslie County 13, 13. Barbourville 10, 14. Wayne County 5, 15. Jackson County 3, 16. Knox Central 2, 16. Clay County 2.

Individual Boys’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

NOTE: Discus wasn’t recorded on the final official results.

Corbin

200 METER DASH

24.12 Brady Lanham 2nd

24.16 Tye Stevens 3rd

800 METER RUN

1:59.35 Sean Simons 1st

1600 METER RUN

4:47.37 Sean Simons 2nd

4:47.95 John Hail 3rd

3200 METER RUN

10:40.83 John Hail 1st

11:07.09 Jonah Black 4th

110 METER HURDLES

17.64 Logan Wagers 2nd

300 METER HURDLES

44.17 Logan Wagers 3rd

46.75 Brady Lanham 5th

HIGH JUMP

6-0 Hayden Llewellyn 2nd

5-8 Treyveon Longmire 5th

LONG JUMP

19-11 Treyveon Longmire 1st

18-10.5 Hayden Llewellyn 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

40-10.5 Brady Lanham 1st

POLE VAULT

7-6 Dylan Stacy 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

8:26.61 John Hail, Andon Asher, Sean Simons, and Connor Messer. 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:36.67 Brandon Baker, Zander Curry, NaShawn Brooks, and Seth Mills. 2nd

4x100 METER RELAY

44.88 Treyveon Longmire, Brandon Baker, Hayden Llewellyn, and Seth Mills. 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:40.15 Tye Stevens, Kyle Webb, Sean Simons, and Connor Messer. 1st

Lynn Camp

Didn’t have any top five finishes.

North Laurel

400 METER DASH

53.63 Alex Garcia 1st

3200 METER RUN

11:06.11 Josh Hoskins 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

38-10 Alex Garcia 3rd

SHOT PUT

42-9 Luke Robinson 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

8:48.48 Alex Garcia, Josh Hoskins, Xander Harris, and Colton Nantz. 3rd

4x400 METER  RELAY

3:48.41 Alex Garcia, Xander Harris, Jasper Hampton, and Colton Nantz. 2nd

South Laurel

400 METER DASH

53.83 Jeremy Steele 2nd

800 METER RUN

2:00.14 Jacob Tapscott 2nd

1600 METER RUN

4:40.12 Will Stanko 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

8:30.15 Will Stanko, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jacob Tapscott. 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:51.83 Bryce Trosper, Riley Spitser, Will Stanko, and Jacob Tapscott. 4th

Whitley County

300 METER HURDLES

46.65 Cooper Powell 4th

Williamsburg

1600 METER RUN

4:56.78 Robel Schwarz 5th

HIGH JUMP

5-10 Nate Goodin 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

36-11.5 Ben Hale 5th

POLE VAULT

7-6 Ben Hale 1st

SHOT PUT

42-11 Bronson Bates 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

47.22 Ben Hale, Martin Shannon, Max Rose, and Bronson Bates. 5th

