CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds are coming off a blowout victory in last Friday’s season-opener over Hughes (Ohio), and they are eager to build on that success this week on the road against North Hardin.
Coach Tom Greer is pleased with the team’s performance, especially considering the fantastic support they received from the Redhound community at the University of the Cumberlands during last week’s Pigskin Classic.
“It’s always great to get that first win under your belt,” he said. “We played in front of a great Redhound crowd at the beautiful University of the Cumberlands.
“We certainly love the Redhound community and the support and everyone coming out to the Pigskin Classic,” Greer added. “That always motivates our players and never goes unnoticed. Thank you, Redhound Nation.”
Despite his team’s 47-12 win, Greer knows that there is always room for improvement.
After analyzing the game film, he identified several areas where the team can grow and develop. This week, the focus will be on playing smart and giving maximum effort.
“We are constantly talking to our players about playing smart and playing with great effort and they did that Friday night,” he said. “After watching film, there are several areas that we can improve on and we have to work on it this week.”
Friday’s matchup against North Hardin presents a challenge for the Redhounds.
Greer acknowledges the Trojans are an outstanding team, boasting exceptional athleticism.
“North Hardin has an outstanding football team and will be one of the most athletic teams we will play all year,” he said. “They have a quarterback that is very solid and throws a great ball and has several weapons offensively to throw to. Defensively, a lot of great athletes coming after you on every snap. This will be a great test for us.”
Greer also recognizes the importance of this game for the Redhounds. When scheduling it, he knew that it would benefit both teams in terms of their RPI rankings.
“This is a big game for the Redhounds and when we schedule this game, we knew that it would help both teams with the RPI, and as athletic as they are, it will pay off for us down the road when we face some pretty talented teams,” he said.
“We have to continue to be very consistent offensively and and defensively,” Greer added. “We have to do a great job tackling in space and will have to do a great job defending the pass. Offensively, just got to continue to execute a game plan like Week One. We have to work on our kickoff coverage and punt coverage.”
