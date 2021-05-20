MCKEE — A six-run lead in the sixth inning was just enough to get the job done on Thursday night when the Corbin Redhounds held on for an 11-10 win against the Jackson County Generals in the 13th Region showdown.
It was an offensive showdown between the two teams, with Corbin making a few more plays than the Generals to pull off the win. The Redhounds finished the game with 11 hits and 10 runs batting in, while also taking advantage of seven walks.
In the end, it was Corbin’s defense that came through in the clutch. With one out left in the game, and the Redhounds up one run, Jackson County had back-to-back singles and had the game-winning run on first base. Corbin pitcher Kade Elam was able to get two straight fly balls from the Generals to record the final two outs of the game and get the win.
Corbin Coach Cody Philpot said he was happy that his team was able to hold on for the win, but they’ll have to clean a few things up moving forward, especially as the postseason approaches.
“We did enough to survive against a good ball club. We need to be sharper but it was a good experience to have to hold on at the end of the game, and secure the win,” said Philpot. “We made a couple of big defensive plays in the bottom of the seventh, under quite a bit of pressure.”
Corbin was in control of the game for much of the night. After taking a 3-2 lead after the first inning, the Redhounds scored five runs in the top of the second to extend their lead to 8-2. Corbin was up 11-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before Jackson County went on their biggest run of the night and cut the lead to 11-10 entering the seventh.
In addition to finishing out the game on the mound for the Redhounds, Elam also came up big at the plate. He finished the game with a double, a single, and three runs batted in. Evan Poore had two singles and drove in two runs, while Jacob Baker had two singles and drove in one.
Cameron Combs finished with a double, while Bradric Helton, Walker Landrum, Jacob Gardner, and Mikey Neal all singled once.
Elam pitched the final one and two-thirds innings of the game, but Helton started and pitched the first five innings, picking up the win. Helton allowed nine hits and four runs while striking out 10 batters. Travis Smith also saw time on the mound.
