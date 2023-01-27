WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin locked up the 50th District’s No. 1 seed on Friday, but it wasn’t easy.
The Redhounds (14-5 overall, 5-1 vs. 50th District opposition) had to hold off a Whitley County squad that was looking to keep their shot at the district top seed but Corbin did just enough to pull out a 79-67 win.
“It’s great to be back on the sidelines with my team,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said after having to set out the past four games due to some pregame dunking by his players which led to his ejection last week. “I’m very proud of the way they played tonight.
“Obtaining the number one seed is something we take pride in,” he added. “Not sure there is any easy draws in our district but we are a prideful group and wanted the top spot.”
Once again, Corbin had a different player step to the forefront to help guide the Redhounds to victory.
Both Carter Stewart and Zander Curry turned in impressive efforts during the win.
Stewart led the charge with 21 points while Curry added 20 points. Trey Worley and Hayden Llewellyn each had eight points apiece while Eli Pietrowski and Brody Well each scored seven points apiece.
“It was a gutty performance tonight,” Tony Pietrowski said. “It wasn't always pretty but our desire to win and effort level was exceptional.
“Zander Curry may very well be one of the hardest working kids I’ve coached,” he added. “He made numerous little plays that led us to the win. Carter Stewart continues to play at a high level. I ask a lot of him and usually gets it done.”
Corbin trailed 23-17 at the end of the first quarter, and 36-34 at halftime before the Redhounds began to rally in the second half.
“Three big 3-pointers by Zander, Hayden and Eli allowed us to gap them and then we held on for the win,” Tony Pietrowski said.
Corbin outscored the Colonels, 20-12, in the third quarter to take a 54-48 advantage, and held on in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
“Eric (Swords) has done a super job with his team,” Tony Pietrowski said. “They are gonna be a tough out for sure.”
Evan Ellis led Whitley County (14-7, 2-2) with 17 points while Bryce Anderson finished with 14 points. Brayden Mahan turned in a 10-point scoring effort while Jamie Fuson finished with nine points.
“Proud of our kids’ effort,” Whitley County coach Eric Swords said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win the game. Gave up a couple offensive rebounds early in the fourth that hurt us. I feel like we have improved tremendously on the offensive end. Now we got to get a little better defensively, and still got to continue to improve on the boards.”
Corbin will be back in action Monday at home against Clay County with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Colonels will host Jackson County Monday at 7:30 p.m.
