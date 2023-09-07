CORBIN — The more things change, the more they remain the same, and that holds true for Corbin’s competitive football schedule.
The Redhounds are set to face one of the best teams in Class 5A, the Pulaski County Maroons, in another challenging road matchup.
Corbin enters the game with an unblemished record, including a convincing 30-10 victory over Lexington Catholic in their last outing.
Head coach Tommy Greer commended his team’s performance, particularly their effort, intensity, and physicality.
“It was a great team win, especially on the road against a solid Lexington Catholic team,” Greer said. “Our players displayed tremendous effort and intensity, and we played a physical game.”
Greer highlighted his team’s offensive weapons and their ability to make plays, as well as their defensive prowess. He emphasized the symbiotic relationship between a strong offense and a strong defense, with the offense controlling the football and the clock, allowing the defense to stay fresh and play fast.
While Corbin’s perfect record might tempt some teams to overlook their opponents, Greer expressed confidence that his players will not underestimate the Maroons, despite their 1-2 record. He stressed the importance of maintaining focus and taking each game one step at a time.
“We constantly remind our players that the football season is a series of 15 steps, and we’ve completed step three,” Greer said. “Now, our full focus is on Pulaski County. They are a solid 5A football team, and we need to play with physicality and execute our game plan.”
Greer acknowledged the coaching prowess of Pulaski County’s staff and their preparedness for the matchup. He expects the Maroons to come out with intensity and a desire to defeat Corbin.
To counter their offensive threats, Corbin will need to be prepared to limit their running game. Defensively, Pulaski County’s 5-2 scheme will require Corbin to effectively block and engage their defenders.
“Pulaski County will present a balanced offensive attack, and we must be ready to neutralize their running game,” Greer said. “Defensively, they have a well-coached and sound scheme. We need to execute our blocking assignments and effectively engage their defenders.”
