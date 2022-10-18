CORBIN — The Corbin boys soccer team is heading to the Elite Eight after a 4-1 win over Perry County Central on Tuesday.
The Commodores struck first with 13 minutes left in the first half, but Gabe Cima answered with his own goal six minutes later. Cima scored once more to give the Redhounds a 2-1 lead at halftime.
In the second half, goals from Colby Johnson and Gabe Cima helped advance the Redhounds into the Elite Eight of the state tournament.
Corbin will play Paul Dunbar Saturday in the next round.
