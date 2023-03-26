FORT WALTON, FLA — Corbin suffered its second loss of the season on Sunday, dropping a slim 8-7 decision to Ohio’s New Albany High School during its first game of the Fort Walton Beach Bash.
The Redhounds (4-2) struck first with two runs in the top of the first inning before New Albany took a 3-2 edge with three runs in the bottom of the first.
Corbin answered with three runs in the top of the second inning to reclaim a 5-3 advantage but New Albany scored three runs to take a 6-5 lead into the third inning.
New Albany added two more runs in the third inning to push its advantage to 8-5. The score remained the same until the top of the sixth inning when the Redhounds added two runs to cut their deficit to 8-7.
That would be as close as Corbin would get. New Albany sealed the deal in the seventh inning to pick up the one-run victory.
“Proud of my guys today,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “We competed against a next level competitor and had our opportunities to come away with a win. Obviously, we are never happy with an L but we’re down here to see good competition and make ourselves better. I think we did that today.”
Cameron Combs and Bradric Helton each had home runs in the loss for the Redhounds. Combs also drove in a run, and scored once while recording two walks. Helton finished with a hit, one RBI, and three runs scored while Kade Elam had two hits, and two RBI. Walker Landrum finished with two hits, and an RBI while Noah Cima and Jacob Baker each finished with a hit, and an RBI apiece. Mikey Neal collected a hit and scored once.
Jeremiah Gilbert started the game on the mound, tossing one and one/third of an inning while allowing eight hits, and six earned runs. Elam pitched one and two/thirds of an inning, giving up a hit while allowing no earned runs. He fanned three batters.
Ethan Abner pitched three innings of scoreless, and hitless ball while striking out two batters.
The Redhounds will be back in action Monday against Ohio’s Northview High School.
