MONTICELLO — Getting 20 wins has become the norm for Corbin under coach Cody Philpot.
The Redhounds notched win No. 20 for the seventh consecutive season (excluding 2019 due to the season being canceled) after defeating Wayne County, 10-1, on the road Monday.
Cruz Cima cruised to his seventh victory on the mound, limiting the Cardinals to two hits while not allowing an earned run. He also struck out two batters.
Corbin broke open a scoreless game with four runs in the third inning, and another run in the fourth inning to make the score, 5-0. The Redhounds added a run in the sixth inning before breaking open the game with four runs in the seventh inning.
“Cruz did a great job tonight,” Philpot said. “We continued to do a good job of staying disciplined and executing when needed at the plate. This group continues to compete and get better. To win 20 games with the schedule that we’ve played, this speaks a lot to their ability to show up and work every single day.”
Noah Cima continues his impressive hitting at the plate, notching three hits and scoring twice while Bradric Helton was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Kade Elam had two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Walker Landrum was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Jacob Baker hit a home run, and finished with two RBI and two runs scored while Cam Estep had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Mikey Neal finished with a hit while Jeremiah Gilbert and Cameron Combs each had an RBI apiece.
