Corbin locked up Class 4A’s top seed after turning in another dominating effort on Friday.

The Redhounds capped off a second straight 10-0 season by blowing out visiting Campbell County on Friday with a 42-0 decision.

Tom Greer’s squad has now won 26 straight regular season games while recording its fourth straight shutout. The Redhounds have outscored their opponents, 193-0, during the four-game span.

Corbin wasted little time taking control of the game on Friday as Kade Elam’s one-yard touchdown run gave the Redhounds a 7-0 edge at the two-minute mark of the first quarter.

Greer’s squad continued to control the game and took a two-touchdown lead at the 4:23 mark of the second half as Elam found Zander Curry open for a six-yard touchdown pass to make the score, 14-0.

Curry’s rushing touchdown late in the first half gave Corbin a 21-0 cushion at halftime.

The Redhounds continued to pour it on in the second half as a touchdown run by Brody Wells (five yards) and a 34-yard fumble return for a score by Israel Summers increased their team’s advantage to 35-0 late in the third quarter.

A touchdown pass from Elam to Wells secured the 42-point win for the Redhounds.

Corbin will host Harlan County next week in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

