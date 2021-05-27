CORBIN — It was an offensive showdown on Thursday night between the Corbin Redhounds and the Rockcastle Rockets with Corbin coming away on top with the 15-13 victory.
Corbin’s offense was impressive in the win with 13 hits and 15 runs driven in. An 11-run second inning was the big difference in the game.
After the Redhounds took the 11-0 lead after two innings, Rockcastle began their comeback in the third inning, scoring six runs, to cut the lead to 11-6. They added another three runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings, but four runs from Corbin in the bottom of the fourth kept the Redhounds up 15-12 through five innings.
Cameron Combs had a huge night at the plate with a triple and two doubles, while driving in four runs. Mike Neal had a triple with three runs batted in. Bradric Helton, Jacob Baker, and Evan Poore each had two hits, while Walker Landrum, Peyton Addison, and Kade Elam each had one.
Helton, Addison, and Poore each drove in two runs. Baker and Landrum drove in one run, apiece.
Coach Cody Philpot said the game came down to good hitting and a big inning for the Redhounds.
“We hit the ball well, took advantage of some mistakes in that one big inning. We were getting all of our arms that hadn’t thrown this week some work, so that changed the rhythm for us some and led to some of their runs,” said Philpot. “Our guys found a way to finish it. Now we’re 0-0 and have to find a way to win on Monday.”
Six different pitchers worked on the mound for Corbin.
With the win, the Redhounds end the regular season with a 24-9 record. They will play South Laurel in the first round of the 50th District Tournament on Monday.
