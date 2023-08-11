London, KY (40741)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.