CORBIN — It looks as if the Corbin boys cross country team will be front-runners to capture their fifth region championship in a row thanks to a senior-heavy roster that is loaded with talent.
“We graduate one from last year’s team, so we return plenty of experience,” Harris said. “We are a year older and more mature than last year and our returning point scorers all had great track seasons, so they have come into summer training with momentum and confidence.”
The team includes seniors Connor Messer, Nolan Brock, Coleman Anderson, Koby Perkins, and Chris Rose, along with ninth-grader Kaleb Terrell and 11th-grader Ethan Slone.
“Obviously, senior heavy,” Harris said. “These guys have never lost a region meet since being in high school and have been top three or better at state in that same time period. They know what it takes. These seniors combined with some younger teammates have built trust and will push one another throughout the season. This will translate to great performances at races, I have no doubt.”
The team’s strengths lie in their experience and ability.
“New and younger runners will push older teammates as they all fight for varsity spots and that competition will help all to raise their effort levels,” Harris said.
Despite the challenges that may come Corbin’s way, Harris is confident in his runners’ abilities.
“I have no concerns,” he said. “Leadership was lacking some in prior years but I don’t see that being an issue anymore. There is a good connection amongst the guys on the team.”
The Redhounds’ schedule is designed to prepare them for the postseason.
“A great schedule that will provide lots of opportunities to compete against great teams on great courses. I think there are chances for plenty of wins,” Harris said. “A fifth (region title) in a row is in our sights. I think we have excellent chances assuming we are healthy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.