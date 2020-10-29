LEXINGTON — Matthew Azzara’s and Agustin Gonzalez’s goals during the 21st, and 71st minutes, respectively, proved to be just enough to help St. Xavier slide past Corbin, 2-0, during Thursday’s KHSAA State Boys Soccer Tournament’s semifinal action.
After being outshot 11-0 during the first half, Armando Cima’s Redhounds (13-2-1) took seven shots in the second half but couldn’t find the back of the net.
St. Xavier became the first team to shut out Corbin, who entered the game as the state’s highest-scoring team, this season.
The Tigers finished the game with 23 shot attempts compared to Corbin’s seven.
St. Xavier’s defensive play stifled Corbin during the first 40 minutes but the Redhounds were still able to remain in the match due to their solid defensive effort as well.
The Tigers managed to take a 1-0 lead after a goal by Matthew Azzara at the 21st minute. St. Xavier outshot Corbin 11-0 during first half play.
The Redhounds came out more aggressive during the second half and attacked on offense, taking five shots but misfiring on each of those, allowing the Tigers to hold on to the slim 1-0 advantage.
Both teams came out on the offensive attack during the second half but neither could score until Gonzalez’s goal (assist by Hayden Erwin) gave St. Xavier a two-goal cushion.
An updated story will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Times-Tribune.
