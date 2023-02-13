LOG MOUNTAIN — Corbin remained the hottest team in the 13th Region by extending its win streak to a season-best nine games on Monday.
The Redhounds (19-5) received a 27-point scoring effort from Hayden Llewellyn, and a 19-point performance by Eli Pietrowski to pick up a 78-67 win over the Bobcats.
“Bell came out early and was the better team,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “We can’t allow teams to get off to that kind of start against us. I thought Marc Warren’s play early kept us close enough to regroup at halftime. In the second half our effort level was where it needs to be.”
Bell County (13-15) entered the contest riding a season-best five-game win streak, but couldn’t slow down Corbin’s offensive attack when it mattered most.
The Bobcats received a 25-point performance by Blake Burnett while Dawson Woolum finished with 17 points. Cameron Hall turned in a 10-point scoring effort.
Corbin trailed throughout the first half, facing a 17-12 deficit heading into the second quarter while still trailing at halftime, 32-31.
Corbin was paced by Llewellyn’s eight points during the third quarter while Zander Curry added six of his seven points to boost the Redhounds’ advantage to 52-47 at the end of the period.
Eli Pietrowski took over in the final eight minutes, scoring 12 points while Llewellyn added 10 points Corbin pulled away.
Carter Stewart finished with nine points for the Redhounds while Marc Warren and Brody Wells each finished with eight points apiece.
“Eli played exceptionally well in the second half,” Pietrowski said. "He boarded it well, finished around the rim, and stepped up and made his foul shots.
“We did a much better job finding Hayden as well and he produced,” he added. “He knocked down numerous big shots and locked back in defensively.
Zander, Carter and Kade (Elam) did a lot of little things that helped us win as well. I’m proud of my guys the last three games. We played in some tough environments and figured out a way to win.”
The Redhounds will host Lynn Camp at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before hosting North Laurel at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
