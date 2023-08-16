SOMERSET — Roger Taylor picked up his first win as the Corbin Redhound boys soccer coach on Tuesday.
Goals by Rico Cima and Colby Johnson turned out to be just enough to give the Redhounds (1-1) a 2-1 win over Somerset Christian.
“It was great to get that first win,” Taylor said. “We showed some good signs of where we want to be in October, and a few of the players like Blake Butler and Jackson Willis gave max effort and impressed me.
“Two excellent finishes by Colby Johnson and Rizo Cima put us just enough ahead to pull off the win,” he added. “Parker Stacy made some good saves and the defense played well most of the game. Plenty of things to work on but we will keep improving.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.