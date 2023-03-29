FORT WALTON, FLORIDA — After seeing Tuesday’s game turn into a washout due to Mother Nature, Cody Philpot’s Corbin Redhounds had hopes of winning their second game at the Fort Walton Beach Bash, but it wasn’t meant to be.
Alabama’s Etowah High School limited Corbin (5-3) to its lowest run output of the season by handing Corbin an 8-1 loss.
“We lost to a really solid ball club that took advantage of our mistakes tonight,” Philpot said. “We’ll fix it and be better in the long run for it.”
The Redhounds took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Blue Devils began to take over. Etowah scored a run in the third inning before adding three runs in the fourth, and four more runs in the sixth inning to wrap up the win.
Jacob Baker drove in Corbin’s lone run while Bradric Helton, Kade Elam, Walker Landrum, and Noah Cima each had a hit in the loss.
Helton took the loss, tossing six innings while allowing six hits, and three earned runs while striking out four batters.
JT Gentry tossed a half inning, surrendering three hits, and four earned runs while Noah Cima pitched one and two/thirds of an inning, allowing a hit and no earned runs. He also struck out a batter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.