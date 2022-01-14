CORBIN — After reeling off nine consecutive wins, the Corbin Redhounds have hit some bumps in the road.
Tony Pietrowski’s squad dropped their second consecutive game, both to 13th Region opponents, as Bell County slipped by with a 58-55 win on Friday.
The game was close throughout with Corbin (11-4) holding a slim 49-47 advantage at the 2:42 mark in the fourth quarter. But a deep 3-pointer by Dalton Stepp with 2:27 remaining gave the Bobcats the lead for good.
Bell County’s lead grew to three points and three different occasions during the final two minutes but a basket by Hayden Llewellyn cut his team’s deficit to 56-55 with under 15 seconds to play. The Bobcats’ Dawson Woolum followed by hitting two free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining to secure the win for the Bobcats.
“The better team won the game tonight,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “They dictated tempo the majority of the game, made plays on both ends when needed, and then stepped up and made foul shots late.
“We have some growing to do if plan to factor at all in the post-season picture,” he added. “We missed too many block-outs, turned it over it, and took rushed shots.”
Hayden Llewellyn was Corbin’s lone scorer in double figures, finishing with 24 points while Brody Wells tallied eight points and both Trey Worley and Eli Pietrowski scored seven points apiece.
Pietrowski’s squad led 15-12 after the first quarter behind a five-point effort from Worley and four points from Llewellyn. Bell County cut its deficit to 26-24 at halftime and outscored the Redhounds, 15-14, in the third quarter making the score, 40-39, in Corbin’s favor.
The Bobcats hit 9-of-13 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter while Dawson Woolum scored nine of his 11 points during the final period.
Cameron Burnett led Bell County with a game-high 25 points while Dalton Stepp added 15 points.
“Burnett is a heck of a player,” Pietrowski said. “Brad (Sizemore) does an excellent job using him. Couple that with the fact kids around him stepped up and made plays and I can see why they have beat some of the better teams in our region.”
Things don’t get any easier for the Redhounds this upcoming week. Corbin will host South Laurel Tuesday before traveling to play Knox Central on Friday, Jan. 21.
“No rest for our squad,” Pietrowski said. “Look at our schedule and you can see we are facing off against some of the top teams in our region night in and night out.”
Bell County 58, Corbin 55
Bell County 12 12 15 19 58
Corbin 15 11 14 15 55
Bell County (58) — Burnett 25, Stepp 15, Callebs 4, Hoskins 1, Belcher 2, Woolum 11.
Corbin (55) — Llewellyn 24, Curry 5, Worley 7, Stewart 2, Elam 2, Wells 8, Pietrowski 7.
