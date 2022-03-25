CORBIN — A fast start from Powell, Tenn. was too much for the Corbin Redhounds to overcome as they fell 4-3 at home on Thursday night.
The loss made four in a row for the Redhounds, who have played some stiff competition so far this year. They lost to Pulaski County, Lexington Christian, and Greet Crossing before Thursday night.
In the low-scoring game, the pitching made all of the difference. Corbin strung together just four hits on the night, while Powell managed five. Corbin’s Cruz Cima and Mark Prewitt turned in impressive performances on the mound for the Redhounds. Cima pitched four innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out six batters.
Mark Prewitt pitched three innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out a pair of batters.
Coach Cody Philpot gave Powell all the credit but said he was happy with the way his kids battled in the loss.
“Powell is a good baseball team, and we were right there with them,” said Philpot. “Cruz and Mark threw well and gave us a chance to give Powell their first loss. We just came up a bit short.”
Mikey Neal and Kade Elam each delivered a home run in the loss while Hunter Upchurch finished with a double and Jason Gilbert had a single.
After Powell took an early 3-0 lead, Corbin began to chip away to get back into the game. They scored one run in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 3-0. The Redhounds added another run in the bottom of the fifth and another in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3.
In the game’s final inning, Powell scored one more run to take the 4-3. Despite their great effort, Corbin could not muster up any more runs in the bottom of the seventh, dropping the matchup.
Philpot said that his team has played against some of the best competition in the area, and it will only make his team better in the end.
“The guys are battling and understand how difficult this portion of our schedule is,” said Philpot. “These tests will only help us later on.”
With the loss, Corbin is now 1-4 on the season. They will take on Somerset and Franklin County in a doubleheader at home on Saturday.
