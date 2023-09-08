SOMERSET — Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds took care of business early against Pulaski County on Friday.
The Redhounds improved to 3-0 after dismantling the Maroons, 43-0, on the road.
Corbin recorded its first shutout of the season, and has allowed only 22 points in three games.
Quarterback Kade Elam continues his impressive campaign, throwing for more than 200-plus yards, and three touchdowns.
The Redhounds will now switch their focus to Friday’s first game at Campbell Field. Corbin will be playing on turf for the first time in Campbell Field history while hosting Class 6A power Frederick Douglass.
“It was a good win for us,”Greer said. “It’s not an easy place to play (Pulaski County). It was their first home game, and they played hard. Early we were able to create some turnovers. We had some guys step up offensively tonight for us which was really big.”
“We are celebrating the 100 year anniversary Friday (against Frederick Douglass),” he added. “It’s going to be an exciting game. We just need to focus on the game. It will bring a lot fans and interest. Frederick Douglass is one of or could be the best team in 6A.”
Corbin’s defense set the tone early as Jerod Smith forced a fumble early in the first quarter, but the Redhound offense couldn’t take advantage.
Another fumble recovery by Blake Lawson at the 50-yard line set up Corbin’s first touchdown of the game, a 32-yard touchdown run by Cole Stevens.
Steven’s score gave the Redhounds a 7-0 lead with 5:27 remaining in the first quarter.
Corbin’s lead grew to 14-0 with 1:24 left in the opening quarter as quarterback Kade Elam found Carter Stewart open for a 42-yard touchdown strike.
Elam’s second touchdown pass of the game, an 11-yarder to Colton Creekmore, moved his team’s advantage to 21-0 at the 9:32 mark of the second quarter.
Xander Curry, and Mikey Neal made a clutch defensive play at the Corbin one-yard line, delivering tackles that forced the Maroons to fumble the ball, and give the Redhounds possession at their own 20-yard line with 4:10 left in the first half.
Cam Estep made Pulaski County pay for its misfire by racing 70 yards for a touchdown to give Corbin a 28-0 lead at halftime.
The Redhounds domination carried over into the second half as Curry’s four-yard rushing touchdown combined with a two-point conversion out the running clock into effect as Corbin’s lead grew to 36-0 with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter.
The Redhounds added another touchdown to the mix a few minutes later as Elam and Creekmore hooked up for a second time (78 yards), pushing Corbin’s advantage to a commanding, 43-0, with 3:50 left in the third quarter.
