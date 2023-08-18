WILLIAMSBURG — Tom Greer and his Corbin Redhounds had a successful day on Friday, receiving news just hours before kickoff that Michigan commits Jacob and Jerod Smith were cleared by the KHSAA to play against visiting Hughes (Ohio) during the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic.
Corbin went on to deliver a dominant performance, securing a 47-12 win, with Kade Elam earning the game MVP title for his exceptional performance as quarterback.
Elam threw for four touchdowns and scored a rushing touchdown, leading the Redhounds to score the game's first 41 points and maintain control throughout.
”We came out and played well on offense and defense,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “This senior class had never lost a Pigskin Classic, and they took care of that. The kids were excited to play.
“We got after them defensively,” he added. “We had a bunch of three and outs and allowed our offense to come on and make some great plays. This was a complete team effort.”
Corbin wasted no time in making a statement early in the game.
The Redhounds' defense forced Hughes into a three-and-out on their first possession, and the Corbin offense capitalized by scoring on their first play from scrimmage.
Elam connected with Cam Estep for a 42-yard touchdown, giving the Redhounds a 7-0 lead.
Corbin's defense continued to dominate, forcing another three-and-out on Hughes' second offensive possession.
Once again, the Redhounds followed with a touchdown pass from Elam, this time a 41-yarder to Eli Pietrowski, extending the lead to 14-0 with 6:53 left in the first quarter.
Corbin's domination continued on both sides of the ball.
After stopping Hughes once again on offense, the Redhounds marched down the field, and Elam found the end zone with a two-yard carry, pushing the lead to 20-0 with 2:35 remaining in the first quarter.
Transfer Guy Bailey joined the scoring act on Corbin's fourth offensive possession, scoring a two-yard touchdown run to give the Redhounds a 27-0 lead with 10:35 left in the first half.
Corbin continued to pull away and forced a turnover, resulting in another touchdown just 30 seconds later.
Elam threw his third touchdown pass of the game, a 58-yarder to Bailey, increasing the Redhounds' advantage to 34-0.
The domination continued for Corbin on its sixth consecutive offensive possession.
Elam threw his fourth touchdown pass, this time a 17-yarder to Estep, extending the lead to 41-0 with 5:53 left in the first half.
Hughes finally got on the scoreboard right before halftime but found themselves trailing 41-6 at the break. Both teams added a touchdown in the second half, but the damage had already been done.
