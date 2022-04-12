A strong start and finish for the Corbin Redhounds led them to a 5-3 victory over the South Laurel Cardinals on Tuesday night in the clash between the two 50th District teams.
It was a game of ups and downs for both teams on Tuesday. While Corbin maintained a lead throughout the game, they struggled to get much going at the plate, capitalizing on the six errors committed by the Cardinals to get to five runs.
On the other hand, South Laurel had 10 hits on the night, twice as many as the Redhounds, but stranded five batters on base, in their two-run loss.
Jeremiah Gilbert took the win on the mound for Corbin, turning in a solid performance. Gilbert surrendered three runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out six. Bradric Helton threw one inning in relief, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Cameron Combs and Kade Elam came through big for the Redhounds at the plate. Combs belted a two-run home run and Elam added a solo homer, to lead Corbin on Tuesday. Jacob Baker, Mo Carmichael, and Helton each singled once.
Combs led the Redhounds with two runs batted in, while Walker Landrum, Mikey Neal, and Elam each drove in one run.
After Corbin took a 1-0 lead to start the first inning, they added three more runs in the top of the third, highlighted by Combs’ and Elam’s home runs, giving them a 4-0 lead.
South Laurel battled back in the bottom of the inning. Alex Collett put the Cardinals on the board when he scored on a single from Ashton Garland, and Hunter Bundy reached home on an error, to cut the Corbin lead to 4-2. A sacrifice fly from Connor Combs scored Harrison Byrd a few batters later, making the score 4-3 at the end of the third.
That was as close as the Cardinals would get, as Corbin added another run in the top of the seventh to cap off the 5-3 victory.
Garland led the Cardinals with three singles on the night, followed by Combs with two singles. Ayden Smith, Landry Collett, Alex Collett, Bundy, and Byrd all singled once. Garland and Combs each drove in one run.
Byrd pitched a solid game from the mound for South Laurel, going the distance in the close loss. He gave up just five hits and three earned runs, while striking out eight batters.
With the win, Corbin moves to 1-0 in the district. The two teams were scheduled to play on Monday, but that game was canceled and rescheduled.
