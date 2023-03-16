CORBIN — Cody Philpot’s Corbin Redhounds ran their record to 2-0 after defeating Somerset 4-0 during their home-opener on Thursday.
Philpot received another stellar pitching effort as Cruz Cima and Ethan Abner combined to pitch a two-hitter.
Cima picked up the win, allowing one hit, tossing four innings while striking out five batters. Abner tossed three innings, allowing one hit and striking out three batters.
Corbin scored a run in the second inning while adding two more in the third inning before putting the finishing touches on the win with a run in the fifth inning.
Walker Landrum delivered two hits and two RBI while Mikey Neal had a hit and an RBI. Cam Estep, Kade Wlam, and Bradric Helton each had a hit and run scored apiece.
Corbin will be back in action Friday against Perry County Central in the Kentucky 2A Sectional.
