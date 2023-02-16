CORBIN — Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds remained the hottest team in the 13th Region by capturing their 10th straight win after defeating Lynn Camp on Thursday, 77-56.
The Redhounds (20-5) also extended their win streak to 14 games against the Wildcats dating back to 1998.
“In the first half, we were a bit out of sorts but with a unique starting lineup and senior festivities that’s easy to do,” Pietrowski said. “We were much better in the second half. We guard well, rebound it and share the ball offensively.
“Appreciate all my seniors,” he added. “They are a great class and should be proud of themselves.”
Both teams got off to a slow start, but Corbin still managed to take an 18-9 advantage in the first quarter.
The Redhounds and Lynn Camp heated up in the second quarter as Zander Curry scored seven points while Carter Stewart added five points as Corbin held a 38-31 advantage.
The Redhounds began to put the game out of reach in the third quarter as Trey Worley scored all nine of his points while Hayden Llewellyn hit two 3-pointers, and scored six points to push Corbin’s advantage to a comfortable 19 points at 61-42.
Stewart added seven more points in the fourth quarter to secure the win for the Redhounds.
Eleven players scored for Corbin with Curry and Stewart leading the way with 14 points apiece. Worley finished with nine points while Llewellyn, and Marc Warren each finished with eight points apiece.
Lynn Camp’s Micah Engle led all scorers with 28 points while Duane Sparks added 15 points.
The Redhounds will be back in action Friday (7:30 p.m.) at home against North Laurel while the Wildcats will play Barbourville Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) in semifinal action of the 51st District Tournament.
“Big test tomorrow,” Pietrowski said. “Top to bottom, North is one of the best teams in the state. We are excited to play them tomorrow.”
