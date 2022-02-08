In their second game of the Tim Short Auto Mall Classic, the Corbin Redhounds picked up another win, this time taking a 71-36 victory over the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night.
The win gave Corbin seven straight in a season that has been all about streaks for the Redhounds. After starting the season 2-2, Corbin reeled off nine wins in a row, before dropping four straight losses in the middle of January. Since that four-game skid, the Redhounds have been perfect, and have just four games left in the regular season.
Coach Tony Pietrowski said he liked his team’s effort in the win against Middlesboro on Tuesday and was glad to see their win streak continue.
“It was a solid win for our team tonight,” said Pietrowski. “It was nice to continue our streak of wins.”
Corbin was able to control the game from the first quarter on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets entered the night losing eight of their last 10 games and the Redhounds were able to take advantage early on.
After a strong first half, Corbin took a 54-30 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Redhounds showed why they are a very underrated defensive team in the fourth quarter, holding the Yellow Jackets to just six points in the period, while cruising to the 71-36 win.
Pietrowski said the Redhounds turned in a team-oriented win against the Yellow Jackets, and will have a tough slate to end the regular season.
“We battled on the board, shared the ball, and played with good effort,” said Pietrowski. “We have a very tough test coming up Friday (against Madison Central). We need a couple of good days of practice.”
With the win, the Redhounds improved to 17-6 on the season. They will take on Madison Central in a tough test at home on Friday. Middlesboro will host district foe Harlan County at home on Friday.
