CORBIN — Senior Night turned out to be a success for the Corbin Redhounds as they defeated Pulaski County, 9-2, on Tuesday.
Corbin (21-9) did all of its damage in the game’s first two innings and never looked back. The Redhounds scored six runs in the first inning while adding three more runs in the second inning before the Maroons scored a run apiece in the final two innings of play.
“Great to get a win on Senior Night for Cameron, Jacob and Landen (Sizemore),” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “We couldn’t ask for better young men to represent our program. Cameron (Combs) had a big night at the plate tonight, Jeremiah (Gilbert) threw well and we played well defensively. All-around a good team effort tonight.”
Corbin’s Noah Cima and Cameron Combs connected on home runs in the win. Combs finished with two hits, four RBI, and two runs scored while Cima had a hit, three RBI, and one run scored.
Jacob Baker finished with an RBI and two runs scored while Kade Elam and Walker Landrum each had two hits and two runs scored apiece.
Mikey Neal had a hit and scored a run while Bradric Helton, Cam Estep, and Jeremiah Gilbert each finished with a hit apiece.
Gilbert picked up the win, allowing seven hits and one earned run while striking out two batters in 5 1/3 innings of work. Elam pitched the final 1 1/3 of an inning, allowing a hit, and an earned run.
