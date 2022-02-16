CORBIN — Lynn Camp’s quest to beat Corbin for the first time since 1986 fell short as the Redhounds managed to slip by the Wildcats with a 73-71 overtime win.
“This game definitely had a postseason feel to it,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “We will be better from it in the long run.
“Individually, and as a team, we had some missed assignments and didn’t always play to our expectation level,” he added. “That said, we battled. Showed a ton of grit and desire to win. That’s very encouraging. It’s required to make a run in the postseason.”
It looked as if Lynn Camp had a chance to snap its losing skid to the Redhounds after taking a lead late in the fourth quarter but Corbin managed to improve to 13-0 against the Wildcats since 1998 as Zander Curry’s basket with less than 17 seconds remaining ended up as the game-winning shot.
“I’m happy for Zander Curry. He makes the game winning shot and then turns around and seals it with a charge,” Pietrowski said. “He’s gotta be the best sixth man in the region.”
Corbin’s Hayden Llewelyn led all scorers with 32 points. He finished the game knocking down seven 3-pointers. Curry connected with two 3-pointers and finished with 12 points while Kade Elam added 10 points.
“Hayden had another big time game and continues to prove why he’s one of the best in the state,” Pietrowski said.
Gavin Allen turned in another stellar effort for Lynn Camp, finishing with a team-best 25 points. Micah Engle followed with 20 points. The Redhound defense limited Engle to only six points in the first half. Duane Sparks also scored in double figures, finishing with a 10-point scoring effort.
The play of Allen and Engle played a big part in the Wildcats jumping out to a quick lead. Both players scored six points apiece in the opening period to give Lynn Camp a 19-14 edge
The Redhounds hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter with three of those coming from Llewelyn, who scored nine points in the period. Carter Stewart and Elam each had a 3-pointer apiece as Corbin cut its deficit to 32-31 at halftime.
Llewellyn continued his dominant play in the third quarter, scoring 11 points while Curry added five points. The Redhounds built a 13-point advantage only to see the Wildcats cut their deficit to 55-47 entering the fourth quarter.
Lynn Camp continued to chip away at Corbin’s lead during the period as Engle scored eight points while Maison Prater and Allen both scored five points apiece.
The Wildcats took a 68-66 lead with 1:12 remaining in regulation after a free throw by Prater but Corbin managed to tie the game at 68 apiece and send the contest into overtime.
The game continued to go back and forth until Curry’s basket eventually sealed the deal. Curry put the icing on the cake seconds later by drawing a charge.
“It was another tremendous team effort by our guys,” Pietrowski said. “Kids like Kade and Eli continue to impress at a young age.”
The win improved the Redhounds to 21-6 while running their win streak to 10 games. The Wildcats fell to 20-9, and saw their six-game win streak get snapped.
Corbin will be back in action Friday at home against North Laurel. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 tip-off. Lynn Camp will travel to play Bell County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Corbin 73, Lynn Camp 71 (OT)
Corbin 14 17 24 13 5—73
Lynn Camp 19 13 15 21 3—71
Corbin (73) — Llewellyn 32, Stewart 5, Curry 12, Elam 10, Wells 8, Pietrowski 6.
Lynn Camp (71) — Allen 25, Engle 20, Sparks 12, Prater 6, Walters 5, Sanders 3.
