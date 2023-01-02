DANVILLE — Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds went on the road and hung tough with Danville Christian before falling, 55-51.
The Redhounds led 30-28 at halftime, and 41-40 at the end of the third quarter before Danville Christian outscored Corbin, 15-10.
“Played well early,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski’s said. “But had some poor stretches offensively that let them reestablish themselves. Still excited about this group. We need to play this level of competition as much as possible. We will get better from it.
“They have a very nice basketball team and will cause a lot of people issues this year,” he added. “We have a long stretch of practices ahead. Hope to come out the back end of them a better basketball team.”
Brody Wells led Corbin with 14 points while Trey Worley and Carter Stewart each had 10 points apiece.
