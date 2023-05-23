CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds boys tennis team continued its dominance in the 13th Region by capturing its 22nd straight regional title as Quinn Maguet won the singles championship over defending region champion Alex Smith (Knox Central), 6-3, 6-1, while the doubles duo of Nate Hill and John Ball defeated teammates Ben Mynatt and Jacob Frazier, 6-2, 6-4.

“I’m so proud of these boys, and how hard they have worked this year,” Corbin coach Eric Maguet said. “Everyone has stepped up and made huge improvements as the season has gone on. Each of the boys did everything I asked of them. They’re a tight knit group and support each other at every match.

“The match between Quinn and Alex was just some great tennis to watch,” he added. “These two seasoned players both stepped up and fought hard. In the end, Quinn came out on top to take home his first region title in singles and we’re hoping for a good run in state as a seeded player.

“We had an all Corbin finals in doubles between Ben and Jake and cousins Nate and John,” Maguet continued. “This is the first year for both teams playing together and I’m looking forward to seeing how they do at the state competition as well.”

Singles Results

Quinn Maguet

First Round

Received first round bye

Second Round

Defeated Micah Jones (WC), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Defeated Samuel Cho (OBI), 6-0, 6-1

Semifinals

Defeated Trevor Smith (KC), 6-0, 6-1

Tanner Marcum

First Round

Defeated Alex Gritton (OBI), 6-0, 6-0

Second Round

Defeated Garrett Sharp (WC), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Lost to Alex Smith (KC), 6-1, 6-0

Doubles Results

Nate Hill/John Ball

First Round

Received first round bye

Second Round

Defeated Sawyers/Steely (WC), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Defeated Robins/Wilder (BC), 6-0, 6-0

Semifinals

Defeated Campbell/Parman (SL), 6-4, 6-0

Ben Mynatt/Jacob Frazier

First Round

Received first round bye

Second Round

Defeated Sharpe/Widener (WC), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Defeated Mayne/Gambrel (B), 7-5, 6-0

Semifinals

Defeated Jones/Vaughn (NL), 6-2, 3-6, 10-8

