CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds boys tennis team continued its dominance in the 13th Region by capturing its 22nd straight regional title as Quinn Maguet won the singles championship over defending region champion Alex Smith (Knox Central), 6-3, 6-1, while the doubles duo of Nate Hill and John Ball defeated teammates Ben Mynatt and Jacob Frazier, 6-2, 6-4.
“I’m so proud of these boys, and how hard they have worked this year,” Corbin coach Eric Maguet said. “Everyone has stepped up and made huge improvements as the season has gone on. Each of the boys did everything I asked of them. They’re a tight knit group and support each other at every match.
“The match between Quinn and Alex was just some great tennis to watch,” he added. “These two seasoned players both stepped up and fought hard. In the end, Quinn came out on top to take home his first region title in singles and we’re hoping for a good run in state as a seeded player.
“We had an all Corbin finals in doubles between Ben and Jake and cousins Nate and John,” Maguet continued. “This is the first year for both teams playing together and I’m looking forward to seeing how they do at the state competition as well.”
Singles Results
Quinn Maguet
First Round
Received first round bye
Second Round
Defeated Micah Jones (WC), 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Defeated Samuel Cho (OBI), 6-0, 6-1
Semifinals
Defeated Trevor Smith (KC), 6-0, 6-1
Tanner Marcum
First Round
Defeated Alex Gritton (OBI), 6-0, 6-0
Second Round
Defeated Garrett Sharp (WC), 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Lost to Alex Smith (KC), 6-1, 6-0
Doubles Results
Nate Hill/John Ball
First Round
Received first round bye
Second Round
Defeated Sawyers/Steely (WC), 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Defeated Robins/Wilder (BC), 6-0, 6-0
Semifinals
Defeated Campbell/Parman (SL), 6-4, 6-0
Ben Mynatt/Jacob Frazier
First Round
Received first round bye
Second Round
Defeated Sharpe/Widener (WC), 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Defeated Mayne/Gambrel (B), 7-5, 6-0
Semifinals
Defeated Jones/Vaughn (NL), 6-2, 3-6, 10-8
